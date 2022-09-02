Washburn football takes down Lincoln in 2022 season opener

Washburn football takes down Lincoln in season opener
Washburn football takes down Lincoln in season opener(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football put on a clinic in its 2022 season opener, taking down Lincoln University of Missouri with ease 45-3 on Thursday night at Yager Stadium.

New starter under center Kellen Simoncic found JJ Letcher early in the first quarter to start the scoring off with a 69 yd touchdown pass. The Bods added a 28 yd field goal about four minutes later. Letcher ended the night with five receptions for 177 yds.

But they didn’t stop the scoring there. Simoncic found Colin Wilson for a 13 yd touchdown to wrap up the first quarter.

Onto the second, Tyler Bowden punched in two consecutive rushing touchdowns for the Ichabods to put them up 31-3 heading into halftime. A last second field goal from the Blue Tigers would be their only score of the game.

Coming out of the half, Washburn scored on their first drive courtesy of a 17 yd touchdown pass from Simoncic to Peter Afful. Most starters did not see the field for the rest of the game. Simoncic capped off this one completing 15 of 21 passes for 351 yds and three touchdowns.

Jared Taylor added a 3 yd touchdown pass to Cole Keller to cap off the scoring, and Washburn took this one 45-3.

The Ichabods will be back in action next Thursday night against Central Missouri at 7:00 p.m.

