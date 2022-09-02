Victim identified in Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka

One person was found shot to death in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. in Topeka Thursday...
One person was found shot to death in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. in Topeka Thursday morning, Sept. 1.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of the Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka.

Officials say the victim has been identified as KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka. Officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. just after 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Upon their arrival, officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Ivy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crime should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

