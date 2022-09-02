Topeka nurse researches motivation for, obstacles to certifications

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka nurses want to go the extra mile to give you the best care. That’s what Carolyn Wittman, RN, a certified emergency nurse at Stormont Vail found in a recent research project she undertook.

“I take a lot of pride in what I do,” she said.

Wittman’s status as certified is signified by a special red name badge.

“That means that you’re specialized in that area and you’ve done research and studied and taken this test to get that certification,” she said.

Nurses can get certifications across all areas of specialties, and Wittman was curious how many of her colleagues pursued the extra knowledge. She launched a research project, partnering with a fellow staff member and a mentor at Washburn University. She emailed 1,181 Registered Nurses in Stormont’s system, and about 30 percent responded. She learned a significant number held certifications.

“They all - whether they held certification or not - agreed that it stood out and said you know what you’re doing in your area of specialty,” Wittman said.

While Wittman says other research found it difficult to draw a clear correlation between certified nurses and a higher standard of care, she says earning the title does make nurses more confident in their skills, which is a plus for patients.

“It’s knowing that you put more effort than you had to, and knowing that you’re doing a great job for everybody around you,” she said.

Wittman also sought to find out what barriers stand in the way of nurses pursuing certification. She learned money is an issue - the classes are not free and certification often does not mean a pay bump.

“These tests aren’t really cheap to take, and if you are real serious and want to study - those resources cost money as well,” she said. “What we identified is that most people who stated that they were certified and when they became certified, they did it for more of an intrinsic value. They did it because they felt a sense of accomplishment by doing so, and it was important to them as an individual.”

Wittman has presented her findings both to her own hospital superiors, and outside the organization. She hopes it drives change so more nurses can earn their badge of honor.

“My goal is that anybody who wants to do it is going to have the right tools and the ability to do so,” she said.

Stormont does offer some education reimbursement and support for pursing professional certification. Wittman says she hopes her research can be a basis for those programs to continue to expand across all health care organizations.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.