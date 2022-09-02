Seaman dominates Topeka West in a 58-14 win
Sep. 1, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman and Topeka West traded blows on their first drives but after that, the Vikings never looked back taking home a win in week one, 58-14.
The run game for the Vikings was unmatched in the first half, they combined for 30 carries 270 yards and five touchdowns. They led at the half 40-6.
Seaman will hit the road and play Turner and Topeka West will welcome Leavenworth to Hummer Sports Park. Both games kick-off at seven p.m.
