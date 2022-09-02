Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Downtown Topeka Thur. afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified the person struck and killed by a truck while riding a bicycle in Downtown Topeka Thursday afternoon.

TPD says Bridget Ann Musser, 37, of Topeka died when she was hit by a commercial truck near 4th and Kansas Ave. at 1:31 p.m.

Musser was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officials did not say what kind of commercial truck hit Musser, a green Waste Management roll off truck remained parked in the middle of 4th St. near the accident scene as the accident reconstruction team investigated.

TPD asked drivers to avoid the area of Kansas Ave. and 4th St., in front of the police department, as crews investigate a fatal commercial truck crash

As of early Friday afternoon officials say the incident remains under investigation.

