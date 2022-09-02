Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Downtown Topeka Thur. afternoon

By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified the person struck and killed by a truck while riding a bicycle in Downtown Topeka Thursday afternoon.

TPD says Bridget Ann Musser, 37, of Topeka died when she was hit by a commercial truck near 4th and Kansas Ave. at 1:31 p.m.

Musser was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officials did not say what kind of commercial truck hit Musser, a green Waste Management roll off truck remained parked in the middle of 4th St. near the accident scene as the accident reconstruction team investigated.

TPD asked drivers to avoid the area of Kansas Ave. and 4th St., in front of the police...
TPD asked drivers to avoid the area of Kansas Ave. and 4th St., in front of the police department, as crews investigate a fatal commercial truck crash

As of early Friday afternoon officials say the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4th & Kansas Ave. in Downtown Topeka
Bicyclist hit by truck killed at Downtown Topeka intersection
Dana Chandler
Hung jury declared in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
One person was found shot to death in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. in Topeka Thursday...
Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka
FILE
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Iowa GOP tax cut plans raise concerns about long-term...
Kansas sales, income tax revenue exceeds projection for 25th consecutive month
Democrat Laura Kelly (left) and Republican Derek Schmidt (right).
Kelly, Schmidt agree to take part in two debates, one forum in governor’s race
Several public health advisories have been issued for Kansas lakes infested with blue-green...
Blue-Green algae alerts issued for several Kansas lakes