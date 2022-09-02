Officer who helped chase down violent murder suspect gets flight with Thunderbirds

KCPD Sgt. Bobbie King was honored as a Hometown Hero and flew with the USAF Thunderbirds on...
KCPD Sgt. Bobbie King was honored as a Hometown Hero and flew with the USAF Thunderbirds on Friday.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In October 2021, Sgt. Bobbie King helped capture a murder suspect facing several felonies in Kansas and Missouri.

Police said Alyssa Leanne Arreola, accused in a stabbing and fatal shooting, had tried to escape arrest by running to a gas station and hiding in a back office.

“While I had her in a bear hug, she bit me on the wrist and then she let go and then she bit me on the finger,” Kansas City Police Department Sgt. Bobbie King said last year.

The bite caused nerve damage and multiple punctures.

The KCPD sergeant was honored as a hometown hero by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds on Friday morning and flew with the demonstration squadron.

The Thunderbirds will fly in the Garmin KC AirShow Saturday and Sunday.

Alyssa Leanne Arreola was charged with a long list of crimes including second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Remember Sergeant Bobbie King? Last year, while off-duty, King chased down and arrested a murder suspect who was on a...

Posted by Kansas City Missouri Police Department on Friday, September 2, 2022

The air show is set to take flight at New Century Air Center and will feature performances by the Thunderbirds, the Golden Knights, the Red Bull Skydiving team and more.

“It’s really to me one of the last pieces of America. Thunderbirds and our airforce are amazing, people are doing what they love, it’s amazing for families and kids and parents alike. It’s a spectacle like no other,” pilot Michael Goulian said.

Tickets are $45 for adults, $16 for teens, and $9 for children 6 years and older.

