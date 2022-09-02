Man accused of swapping barcodes at Walmart to commit fraud, police say

Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.
Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.(Alpena County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A man in Michigan is facing charges after being accused of switching barcodes of items at Walmart.

According to police, a store associate said they saw a man removing barcodes from less expensive items and putting them on higher-priced products.

The man is then accused of going through the self-checkout register to scan the items.

Police said the associate tried to speak with the man about the purchase but was told he had to go outside and check on his children.

Ultimately, the man left the store.

Police used surveillance footage to identify the man as Joseph Alexander, 36.

There were several incidents reviewed that began in June 2022, according to police, and more than $1,100 in merchandise was stolen in total.

Alexander was arrested and charged with retail fraud.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4th & Kansas Ave. in Downtown Topeka
Bicyclist hit by truck killed at Downtown Topeka intersection
USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
Dana Chandler
Hung jury declared in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
One person was found shot to death in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. in Topeka Thursday...
Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka
FILE
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
FILE - Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at...
‘Devastating’: Mass shootings obscure daily U.S. gun toll
Consumers should contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels, the...
Strollers recalled for fingertip amputation hazard