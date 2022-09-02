Kansas sales, income tax revenue exceeds projection for 25th consecutive month

Iowa GOP tax cut plans raise concerns about long-term...
Iowa GOP tax cut plans raise concerns about long-term impact https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-holding-fan-of-us-dollar-bills-4968649/(Pexels)
By Tim Carpenter
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - The state of Kansas collected $11 million more sales and income tax revenue in August that predicted by fiscal analysts, officials said Friday.

Gov. Laura Kelly said the report indicated Kansas met or exceeded the revenue estimate for the 25th consecutive month.

“We are providing businesses a stable economic environment to grow and succeed,” Kelly said.

The Kansas Department of Revenue reported the state had total tax receipts of $652.5 million in August. That represented $11.2 million more than projected. It was $23.5 million or 3.7% more than the state collected in August 2021.

“It is because of strong revenues and fiscal responsibility that we have been able to cut property and grocery taxes, strengthen infrastructure, fund law enforcement and fully fund public education,” the governor said.

The Department of Revenue said individual state income tax revenue last month reached $307.3 million, which was 2.4% beyond the estimate. Corporate income tax collections were 3.1% or $15.5 million above the projection.

In terms of retail sales tax collected for the state, Kansas pocketed $239.6 million in August. That surpassed the official monthly estimate by 1.9%. The total was $13.1 million or 5.8% greater than August 2021.

Compensating use tax revenue paid on goods purchased from other states and consumed in Kansas was $63.3 million or $1.7 million less than the estimate. The August take in compensating use taxes was $4.8 million or 8.2% greater than in August 2021.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4th & Kansas Ave. in Downtown Topeka
Bicyclist hit by truck killed at Downtown Topeka intersection
Dana Chandler
Hung jury declared in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
One person was found shot to death in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. in Topeka Thursday...
Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka
FILE
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka

Latest News

Democrat Laura Kelly (left) and Republican Derek Schmidt (right).
Kelly, Schmidt agree to take part in two debates, one forum in governor’s race
Several public health advisories have been issued for Kansas lakes infested with blue-green...
Blue-Green algae alerts issued for several Kansas lakes
Rachel Cunningham
Emporia dependent abuse case suspect sentenced to 3+ years
Most spots in the 80s for the holiday weekend
Hot today, slightly cooler for the holiday weekend