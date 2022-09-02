Kansas sales, income tax revenue exceeds projection for 25th consecutive month

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - The state of Kansas collected $11 million more sales and income tax revenue in August that predicted by fiscal analysts, officials said Friday.

Gov. Laura Kelly said the report indicated Kansas met or exceeded the revenue estimate for the 25th consecutive month.

“We are providing businesses a stable economic environment to grow and succeed,” Kelly said.

The Kansas Department of Revenue reported the state had total tax receipts of $652.5 million in August. That represented $11.2 million more than projected. It was $23.5 million or 3.7% more than the state collected in August 2021.

“It is because of strong revenues and fiscal responsibility that we have been able to cut property and grocery taxes, strengthen infrastructure, fund law enforcement and fully fund public education,” the governor said.

The Department of Revenue said individual state income tax revenue last month reached $307.3 million, which was 2.4% beyond the estimate. Corporate income tax collections were 3.1% or $15.5 million above the projection.

In terms of retail sales tax collected for the state, Kansas pocketed $239.6 million in August. That surpassed the official monthly estimate by 1.9%. The total was $13.1 million or 5.8% greater than August 2021.

Compensating use tax revenue paid on goods purchased from other states and consumed in Kansas was $63.3 million or $1.7 million less than the estimate. The August take in compensating use taxes was $4.8 million or 8.2% greater than in August 2021.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.