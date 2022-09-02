Kansas AG’s office warns people to watch out for utility scams

By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Although summer is winding down, high temperatures are still here, which strains power systems’ ability to keep up with electricity demands.

Another issue which comes with utilities this time of year is scammers who attempt to defraud residents by demanding payment and threatening to shut off power. Utility companies across the state have reported an increase in customer calls alerting them of imposters, who are out in full force.

Scammers call residents threatening to shut off water or utility services within days or hours, unless the citizen pays the caller. The scammers insist they must receive payment and have access to the customer’s financial information to keep the lights on or the air conditioner running. In some cases, the scammer insists that a consumer’s check bounced and demands payment with a pre-paid credit card or gift card.

Another new wrinkle this summer has been the appearance of solar panel installation companies going door-to-door seeking to sell residents solar power systems. These companies may claim to have established a partnership with your electric provider. Customers who receive such sales pitches should do their own research on solar panel systems and to report any suspected scams to the attorney general’s consumer protection division.

For more information on how to protect yourself from these and other scams, click here.

