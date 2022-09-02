K-State University announces Richard Linton as new president

By Joseph Robben
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University announced the inauguration of Richard Linton as the 15th president of the university at McCain Auditorium. Many members of the university, community, and state were in attendance this afternoon for the event such as Governor Laura Kelley and Executive Vice President Charles Taber.

Linton wants to continue the great traditions at K-State and is just excited and grateful to be at the university. ”I remember going to bed on the last night asking my wife what you think she said I’ve never met a place that is more authentic, real, and genuine this is a gem here at k-state university the Manhattan and surrounding area something that we enjoy and a really good place,” said Linton.

Linton has implemented ideas to help the college in enrollment and other areas such as the next gen land grant. He wants to continue to make K-State one of the top colleges in the country. The hiring committee said it was an anonymous decision and they couldn’t be more excited to have him here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4th & Kansas Ave. in Downtown Topeka
Bicyclist hit by truck killed at Downtown Topeka intersection
Dana Chandler
Hung jury declared in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
One person was found shot to death in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. in Topeka Thursday...
Victim identified in Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka
One person was found shot to death in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. in Topeka Thursday...
Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka

Latest News

K-State University announces new president
Envista Credit Union presented the Perry organization with the results of August's Envista...
Envista Credit Union presents Perry organization with donation
Council Grove man arrested for meth, marijuana
Emporia dependent abuse case suspect sentenced to 3+ years
Emporia dependent abuse case suspect sentenced to 3+ years