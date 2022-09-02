K-State University announces Richard Linton as new president

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University announced the inauguration of Richard Linton as the 15th president of the university at McCain Auditorium. Many members of the university, community, and state were in attendance this afternoon for the event such as Governor Laura Kelley and Executive Vice President Charles Taber.

Linton wants to continue the great traditions at K-State and is just excited and grateful to be at the university. ”I remember going to bed on the last night asking my wife what you think she said I’ve never met a place that is more authentic, real, and genuine this is a gem here at k-state university the Manhattan and surrounding area something that we enjoy and a really good place,” said Linton.

Linton has implemented ideas to help the college in enrollment and other areas such as the next gen land grant. He wants to continue to make K-State one of the top colleges in the country. The hiring committee said it was an anonymous decision and they couldn’t be more excited to have him here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.