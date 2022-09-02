Great Bend coach, district employee arrested on multiple child sex crimes

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Great Bend police arrested a coach and employee of the school district for multiple child sex crimes on Thursday.

On Aug. 30, police received a tip through Crime Stoppers Tip regarding allegations of sexual misconduct and the sale of tobacco products involving a Great Bend sports coach and local teen students. Great Bend detectives investigated the tips and compiled more details of the report.

After conducting interviews, executing search warrants, and collecting digital evidence related to this report, investigators learned that multiple sex offenses occurred in addition to the sale of tobacco products to minors.

On Sept. 1., Bryce Hofmeister was arrested and booked into the Barton County Detention Center on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, indecent solicitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, electronic solicitation, and contributing to a child’s misconduct.

The district issued the following statement:

Dear USD 428 families,

I am contacting you today to inform you directly about a matter we are dealing with at Great Bend Schools. Earlier today, the Great Bend Police Department arrested a substitute teacher/assistant coach for allegations involving inappropriate conduct with minors. The arrest did not take place on school grounds.

This individual has worked at GBMS and GBHS but will not return to work in our district. USD 428 will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials but we cannot provide further details on the case at this time.

I want to assure you that student safety is our top priority. We work diligently every day to provide our students with a safe environment where they can learn and grow.

If you ever have concerns about the safety of your student or their learning environment, please report that immediately to school administrators and/or police. If you, or any community member, have additional information on this investigation or specific questions for law enforcement, please contact the Great Bend Police Department, at 620-793-4120, or call the anonymous tip line available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year at 620-792-1300.

While this is not the news we like to share, we want to be proactive and transparent in our communication with families.

Thank you for your ongoing support of Great Bend Schools,

Khris Thexton

Superintendent of Schools

Great Bend USD 428

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information in reference to this case is urged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com