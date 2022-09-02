Friday forecast: Hot with more humidity today, storm chance tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With temperatures similar to the past couple days, the humidity will be higher leading to heat indices more in the mid to even upper 90s. This will be the highest impact across northeast Kansas today despite a risk for storms possible this evening. Most areas will likely remain dry tonight.

Taking Action:

Stay hydrated. Humidity will be higher today than what we’ve been dealing with the past couple days leading to heat indices 3-6 degrees warmer than the actual temperature.

There is a very low risk for storms anytime after 6pm however most areas will be dry tonight so if you have outdoor plans enjoy but stay weather aware. IF any storms do actually develop this evening, there is a risk for a storm to produce quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.



The weather pattern remains quiet for the first week of September with slightly cooler temperatures for the holiday weekend and highs for most areas in the mid-upper 80s with a few spots reaching 90° especially on Labor Day. There is some uncertainty on how high the humidity will be as latest models are indicating slightly lower humidity than previous thinking which would be good news.

Normal High: 85/Normal Low: 63 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance for a few showers/storms, most spots dry. Lows in the 60s. Winds SE/NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. WInds N 5-10 mph.

Mid-upper 80s continue Sunday and Monday with a few low 90s under mostly sunny skies and winds around 10 mph.

Models are starting to differ on temperatures next week with one model warming temperatures up more in the mid to even upper 90s while the other model has temperatures staying closer to 90° so be mindful there is a possibility next week’s weather may change compared to what it’s indicating now. What likely won’t change is adding rain chances with the next best chance for rain NEXT weekend.

Hail/wind risk with any storms in the evening hours. There's a decent chance nothing develops at all but if storms do be weather aware (SPC/WIBW)

