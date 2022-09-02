Envista Credit Union presents Perry organization with donation

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - The community showed out for Alpha Christian Children’s Home and School!

Envista Credit Union presented the Perry organization with the results of August’s Envista Cares Challenge: $8,125 raised from the community. Envista promoted the children’s home throughout the month of August, and of course matched the donations with an additional $2,500.

Alpha Christian takes in children in need of a home for a variety of circumstances.

