Emporia State football takes down Northeastern State in season opener

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football opened its 2022 campaign with a strong 42-17 win over Northeastern State on Thursday night at Welch Stadium.

Canaan Brooks started the Hornets off with an 8 yd rushing touchdown early in the first quarter. That was then followed by a 6 yd touchdown pass from Braden Gleason to Tyler Kahmann to cap off the scoring in the first quarter.

Onto the second quarter, Gleason responded to Northeastern State’s first touchdown of the game by running a 1 yd score in himself.

Northeastern State added their final touchdown of the game, and Gleason responded with a 37 yd touchdown pass to Cole Schumacker, closing out the first half 28-14.

Northeastern State opened the second half scoring with a 44 yd field goal, but that would be the last time they added any points to the board.

Gleason found Jaylen Varner for a 14 yd touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and Billy Ross Jr. ran in one last 35 yd score for the Hornets to end the night.

Gleason completed 23 of 37 passes, throwing for 312 yds and three touchdowns.

Emporia State will be back in action next Thursday at 7:00 p.m. against Central Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.