Emporia dependent abuse case suspect sentenced to 3+ years

Rachel Cunningham
Rachel Cunningham(Lyon Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Lyon Co. dependent abuse case will be spending the next three-plus years in prison.

According to KVOE radio in Emporia, Rachel Daisy Cunningham was sentenced to 38 months in prison by Lyon Co. Judge Merlin Wheeler on Thursday. Following release, Cunningham will be required to serve 24 months of post release supervision.

Cunningham entered a plea of no contest to adult mistreatment in June 2022. In exchange, drug related charges were dropped.

Asst. Lyon Co. Attorney Amy Aranda told KVOE that Cunningham “omitted or deprived the dependent of treatment, goods or services necessary to maintain the physical or mental health of the dependent person.”

Officials say the mistreatment case did not involve a financial component.

