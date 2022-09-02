Council Grove man arrested for meth, marijuana

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday night which led to the arrest of one person.

Just before 11:00 p.m. on August 31st, officers conducted a search warrant at 319 Columbia St. Apt #1. As a result of the search warrant, Harley Truan, of Council Grove was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Traun was booked into the Morris County Jail on Wednesday night.

