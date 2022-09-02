Blue-Green algae alerts issued for several Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several public health advisories have been issued for Kansas lakes infested with blue-green algae.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced warnings Friday saying the harmful algae, if ingested, inhaled, or exposed to, could cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, headache, and a rash. The algae can look like foam or scum that floats on the surface of the lake; it can even appear a shade of bright green, blue, brown, or red.

If you or your pet come in contact with the algae, KDHE says to rinse the area with fresh, clean water. KDHE also wants to warn pet owners that if an animal drinks the water, swims in the lake, or even eats dried algae along the shore of a lake infested with a harmful bloom, such as the blue-green algae, the pet will become incredibly ill and possibly die.

KDHE says that any suspected HAB-related health incidents should be reported HERE, no matter the season.

Here is the list of advisories in the state:

Warning Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge), Osage County Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick County (Added on September 2) Crystal Lake, Anderson County Ford County Lake, Ford County Gathering Pond, Geary County Hain SFL, Ford County Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County Kingston Lake, Johnson County (Added on September 2) Melvern Outlet (River) Pond, Osage County Milford Lake Zone C, Geary, and Clay County Rooks County SFL, Rooks County (Added on September 2) Summercrest Lake, Johnson County

Watch Lake Scott State Park, Scott County Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake), Miami County (Lowered on September 2) Marion Reservoir, Marion County Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson, and Geary Counties (Added on September 2) Milford Lake Zone B, Geary County (Added on September 2) Overbrook City Lake, Osage County



A warning indicates that the conditions at the list of lakes above are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Avoid any contact with the body of water.

KDHE recommends the following precautions for the public at a lake issued with a warning:

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

A watch means that the blue-green algae have been detected and the algae is present within the lake or will most likely develop. Everybody is asked to avoid the areas where the algae accumulate and keep pets or livestock away from the water.

KDHE recommends the following precautions for the public at a lake with a watch issued:

Signage will be posted at all public access locations.

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing, and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

According to KDHE, when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in a lake, KDHE will investigate the publicly accessible lake by taking samples and field observations.

If you would like to learn more about blue-green algae, click HERE.

