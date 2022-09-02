Amber Alert canceled, baby found safe in South Carolina, police say

The baby was kidnapped from a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday.
The baby was kidnapped from a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who kidnapped a baby while stealing a car Friday morning.

Deputies said the suspect stole a car with a baby inside at a QuikTrip in Greenville. The child was later found on the east side of Greenville County after the suspect dropped the baby off with someone.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child left inside who was also taken, WHNS reported.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a father and his baby went to the QuikTrip gas station just before 4 a.m. The man parked in front of the glass doors of the building and left the car running with the baby inside before going in.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4th & Kansas Ave. in Downtown Topeka
Bicyclist hit by truck killed at Downtown Topeka intersection
USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
Dana Chandler
Hung jury declared in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
One person was found shot to death in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. in Topeka Thursday...
Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka
FILE
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka

Latest News

Ahead of the midterms, President Joe Biden and Rep. Kevin McCarthy are presenting their...
Biden, GOP vie for 'soul of America'
A sign advertises jobs in this file photo.
Fed is hoping August hiring report will show slowdown
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a White House event launching the Apprenticeship...
Biden administration awards $1 billion for economic projects