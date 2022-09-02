3 new electric vehicle charging stations open along Kansas Turnpike

Aerial view of one of the KTA's Tesla Supercharging stations installed summer of 2022.
Aerial view of one of the KTA's Tesla Supercharging stations installed summer of 2022.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) opened three Tesla electric charging stations on Friday, September 2, at the start of Labor Day weekend.

The three stations are:

  • The Lawrence Service Area (Mile Marker 209, I-70/KTA)
  • The Topeka Service Area (Mile Marker 188, I-70/KTA)
  • The Towanda Service Area (Mile Marker 65, I-35/KTA)

“We began making electric vehicle charging available in 2019 based upon feedback received in our annual customer satisfaction survey,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re excited for these Superchargers to become a reality for our Tesla vehicle customers.”

There will be 12 chargers available at the Lawrence location, while there will be eight at both the Topeka and Towanda stations.

The agency noted in the past that the new charging stations were one of the many new improvements that came from the customer feedback in the customer satisfaction survey.

(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.

