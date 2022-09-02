13′s Ralph Hipp Celebrates Retirement at Topeka Civic Theatre

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A WIBW legend celebrated the end of a 30 year career, at the Topeka Civic Theatre.

We! Love! Ralph! Hip! Hip! Horray!

That’s what everyone we spoke to had to say about Ralph Hipp.

Sheriff Brian Hill, KHP leader Herman Jones and State Senator, Brenda Dietrich all paid tribute to Hipp, with plaques of recognition.

Mayor Mike Padilla proclaimed Friday ‘Ralph Hipp day in the capital city’.

And the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation thanked Ralph for his unwavering support.

The celebration came complete with cake, balloons, food, and a short program emceed by 13′s Melissa Brunner.

Ralph’s legendary career has led to life long friendships.

“In every circumstance that I’ve been with him which is a lot now, over a long number of years, he’s just a good decent human being doing a job that is important to Kansas and to this community,” Sen. Jerry Moran said.

“He and I have gone through a number of campaigns together, he’s always been there listening to what I have to say and being that connection and voice for the people and that’s what I love about Ralph,” Mayor Mike Padilla said.

“Ralphs a guy you know that you’ll never replace, a Ralph Hipp, I mean the guys a one of a kind, you never replace him, you just try to continue on his great reputation for doing the best news possible,” said 13 News Director, Jon Janes.

“I love him so much that I just know that he is going to live a great life and he is going to be a great man when he grows old and wise,” said Hipp’s granddaughter, Jia.

Ralph says he couldn’t be more grateful to everyone who stopped by to wish him well.

And to all of you at home.

“I would say thank you, thank you for your support for me and for the station and for our show and to be able to connect with Topeka, just thank you so much,” Hipp said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.