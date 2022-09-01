Westbound I-70 in Downtown Topeka reopens

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four days ahead of schedule, westbound I-70 through Downtown Topeka is back open.

The Kansas Dept. of Transportation announced Thursday morning that one lane of westbound I-70 between 8th St. and Topeka Blvd. has been reopened.

The stretch had been closed since August 15th as crews made pavement repairs to the aging Polk-Quincy Viaduct. KDOT told 13 NEWS last week that the closed portion of interstate would be reopened by Monday, September 3.

One lane of eastbound I-70 will remain open in the same area. It was never closed.

KDOT tells drivers to use caution as you pass through the area as it remains an active work zone.

🟢NOW OPEN! Westbound I-70 in Topeka has been reopened! Both directions of I-70 remain an active work zone and will be reduced to one lane. Please drive safely and use caution through the area!🟢 pic.twitter.com/BM0gQcEsuM — TopekaMetroKDOT (@TopekaMetroKDOT) September 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.