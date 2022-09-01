Westbound I-70 in Downtown Topeka reopens

File
File(Phil Anderson)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four days ahead of schedule, westbound I-70 through Downtown Topeka is back open.

The Kansas Dept. of Transportation announced Thursday morning that one lane of westbound I-70 between 8th St. and Topeka Blvd. has been reopened.

The stretch had been closed since August 15th as crews made pavement repairs to the aging Polk-Quincy Viaduct. KDOT told 13 NEWS last week that the closed portion of interstate would be reopened by Monday, September 3.

One lane of eastbound I-70 will remain open in the same area. It was never closed.

KDOT tells drivers to use caution as you pass through the area as it remains an active work zone.

