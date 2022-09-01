Wednesday’s Child - Josh

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Wednesday’s Child is Joshua, who likes to go by Josh.

Josh is 14 years old. He loves sports, funny movies, and animals. He even wants to be a zookeeper when he grows up.

Folks around Josh say he’s resilient and incredibly caring; and would share those traits with a forever family. Josh needs to be adopted by a family who will advocate for his needs and help him keep the connections he’s already made. Most of all, he needs that important connection with a parent who will be there for him no matter what.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

