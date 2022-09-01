Washburn football is eager to get the 2022 season started

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football is less than 24 hours from its season opener on Thursday against Lincoln University of Missouri, and the Ichabods are excited to get back on the turf.

The Ichabods have a lot of returning manpower from their 9-3 2021 team, a huge advantage on the field.

Sophomore quarterback Kellen Simoncic started a few games under center in 2021, and now he’s going full time. He’s feeling good about the relationships he’s continued to build with his receivers.

“I feel very blessed to have three guys that are All-Conference receivers, played in this league, possibly play in the NFL and so on,” said Simoncic. “I feel very fortunate to step in a situation like that and just create relationships with me so they trust me, and obviously I trust them so.”

Those receivers say the feeling is mutual.

“We had some time last year, you know playing with each other, and we’re just trying to carry that over into this season,” said senior wide receiver Peter Afful. “I think he even threw me a touchdown pass against UCO. So I mean you saw a little bit of it there, we’re gonna be a real good duo.”

The Ichabods open their season at 6:00 p.m. at Yager Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.