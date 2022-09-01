Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.

However, deputies said the vehicle refused to stop and initiated a chase that ended near I-70 and 1st St. when the driver and a passenger ran from the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the pair has not been found yet and the investigation remains ongoing.

