Topeka Planning Commission seeks public input on zoning code amendments

An example of an Accessory Dwelling Unit.
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Planning Commission initiated a process to consider changes to the City’s zoning regulations and policies.

The changes would help remove barriers to develop a greater supply of “missing middle” housing, which is defined as any property with two to 20 dwelling units.

Officials say the purpose of this process is to see how the City’s regulations can:

  1. Open up a greater supply of naturally occurring affordable housing choices.
  2. Attract a larger pool of property owners, developers, and sites to provide marketable housing solutions across all incomes and demographics.
  3. Encourage equitable and compatible “hidden density” within our existing neighborhoods.

A potential consideration for the change, is the allowance for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) within single-family dwelling zoning districts, which make up 88% of the City’s residential zoning.

An ADU is a smaller, independent residential dwelling unit located on the same lot as a stand-alone (detached) single-family home. Currently, Topeka allows ADUs in two-family and multiple-family zoning districts.

The Planning Commission also developed a brief survey to gauge community interest in ADUs. To access the survey, click here.

