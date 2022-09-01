Thursday forecast: Low chance of rain, most dry and still hot

Another chance of rain Friday night, again several spots likely dry
By Doug Meyers
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Don’t be fooled by cloud cover today, it’s still going to be hot with highs similar to the past couple days and humidity remains low before increasing tonight into tomorrow.  Rain chances through Friday night is highest in north-central Kansas.

Taking Action:

  1. Stay hydrated. While we’re not talking about extreme heat, humidity remaining low and more cloud cover today, temperatures will still be around 90° similar to the past couple days.
  2. If you have outdoor plans today or tomorrow evening, the rain chances are slim and for most of northeast Kansas shouldn’t be a concern. There is a greater concern for lightning and the potential for a few strong to severe storms tomorrow evening so keep that in mind if you do plan on being outside.

Overall it will be a quiet first week of September with most areas dry for the next 8 days and with a similar airmass temperatures remaining steady ranging anywhere from the mid 80s to mid 90s depending on cloud cover and wind direction.

Normal High: 86/Normal Low: 63
Today: Partly Cloudy. Slight chance for spotty showers. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Heat indices in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

There is a low chance for showers/storms in north-central Kansas late, after 6pm, with the chance continuing into Friday night. Again this will need to be fine-tune as to the timing and who will have the best chance of rain but as of now, the concern will be highest before midnight west of a line from Marysville down to Council Grove. This means the KU game (as of now) should be dry and any other outdoor events you may have should be fine. Again please check back tomorrow for an update because this could change.

For the holiday weekend highs will drop in the mid-upper 80s Saturday and Sunday due to Friday night’s cold front. Heat indices could still run about 2-4 degrees warmer than the temperature. By Labor Day there may be a few more spots that reach the low 90s and this continues into much of next week but be mindful there remains uncertainty as to whether highs remain in the mid-upper 80s next week or get up in the low 90s.

Hail/wind risk with any storms that develop in the late afternoon/evening hours
Hail/wind risk with any storms that develop in the late afternoon/evening hours(SPC/WIBW)

