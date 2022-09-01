Third person arrested for gunpoint robbery of Manhattan 17-year-old

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A third person has been arrested after a 17-year-old was held at gunpoint and robbed in July.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Evan Megaw, 19, of Junction City, was arrested after further investigation into a July 28 robbery on Waterway Pl. in Manhattan.

On Wednesday afternoon, RCPD said Megaw was booked into the Riley Co. Jail for aggravated robbery after it had been reported that he and two other suspects robbed a 17-year-old at gunpoint.

The two other suspects - Terriundis Toliver, 15, and Malachi Fielder, 18, both of Manhattan - are already behind bars for their roles in the incident. Toliver was arrested a few days after the incident. However, Fielder was found in Wichita a few weeks later. He had been considered armed and dangerous while on the run.

Megaw remains behind bars as well on an $85,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
A Missouri teen had the birthday of a lifetime, but it didn’t start that way... “He just...
Home run ball taken from teen celebrating birthday at Royals game
Brandi Snyder
Americus woman charged with producing, possessing, distributing child porn
Bertrand Wheaton
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery
Michael Stroede is wanted for escaping the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning

Latest News

FILE
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka
FILE
15-year-old arrested after 3 car pile-up sends 3 to Wichita hospitals
FILE
One pronounced dead after rollover crash in rural Crawford Co.
FILE
Douglas Co. DA’s Office reiterates criminal process as LPD videos circulate