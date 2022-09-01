Third person arrested for gunpoint robbery of Manhattan 17-year-old

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A third person has been arrested after a 17-year-old was held at gunpoint and robbed in July.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Evan Megaw, 19, of Junction City, was arrested after further investigation into a July 28 robbery on Waterway Pl. in Manhattan.

On Wednesday afternoon, RCPD said Megaw was booked into the Riley Co. Jail for aggravated robbery after it had been reported that he and two other suspects robbed a 17-year-old at gunpoint.

The two other suspects - Terriundis Toliver, 15, and Malachi Fielder, 18, both of Manhattan - are already behind bars for their roles in the incident. Toliver was arrested a few days after the incident. However, Fielder was found in Wichita a few weeks later. He had been considered armed and dangerous while on the run.

Megaw remains behind bars as well on an $85,000 bond.

