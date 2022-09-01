Stormont Vail offers sports injury clinic on Saturdays through October

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail will again offer a sports injury clinic on Saturdays through October, however, it is open to all schools this year.

Stormont Vail Health says it will once again host its Sports Injury Clinic for area high school athletes in 2022. It said this year, however, it is opening its doors to all schools in the community.

Stormont Vail said a sports medicine physician and an athletic trainer will see athletes who may need immediate care for an injury they got during a game, but did not need to visit the Emergency Room.

The health network indicated that the clinic will be held between 8 and 10 a.m. every Saturday from Sept. 3 to Oct. 29 at the Cotton O’Neil Kanza Park, 2660 SW Third St. No appointment is necessary, however, patients are asked to enter through the west doors and proceed to the second floor.

Stormont Vail noted that injuries appropriate for the clinic include:

  • Potential fractures
  • Torn ligaments including ACL
  • Dislocations

The health network said clinic visits will be billed to the student athlete’s insurance and a specialty office visit co-pay will be assessed.

For more information about the clinic, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
A Missouri teen had the birthday of a lifetime, but it didn’t start that way... “He just...
Home run ball taken from teen celebrating birthday at Royals game
Brandi Snyder
Americus woman charged with producing, possessing, distributing child porn
Bertrand Wheaton
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery
Michael Stroede is wanted for escaping the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning

Latest News

Stormont Vail nurses enjoy the 2022 Magnetizing KC symposium.
Stormont Vail nurses tout health network’s practices at KC conference
Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)
Stormont Vail research team aids in approval of Crohn’s disease treatment
LMH Health
LMH Health gifted $2 million to update, expand Cancer Center
FILE - Milford Lake
One zone of Milford Lake remains on blue-green algae advisory list