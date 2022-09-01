Stormont Vail offers sports injury clinic on Saturdays through October

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail will again offer a sports injury clinic on Saturdays through October, however, it is open to all schools this year.

Stormont Vail Health says it will once again host its Sports Injury Clinic for area high school athletes in 2022. It said this year, however, it is opening its doors to all schools in the community.

Stormont Vail said a sports medicine physician and an athletic trainer will see athletes who may need immediate care for an injury they got during a game, but did not need to visit the Emergency Room.

The health network indicated that the clinic will be held between 8 and 10 a.m. every Saturday from Sept. 3 to Oct. 29 at the Cotton O’Neil Kanza Park, 2660 SW Third St. No appointment is necessary, however, patients are asked to enter through the west doors and proceed to the second floor.

Stormont Vail noted that injuries appropriate for the clinic include:

Potential fractures

Torn ligaments including ACL

Dislocations

The health network said clinic visits will be billed to the student athlete’s insurance and a specialty office visit co-pay will be assessed.

