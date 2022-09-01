Stormont Vail nurses tout health network’s practices at KC conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail nurses touted the health network’s practices at a recent conference in Kansas City.

Stormont Vail Health says a group of 53 of its nurses recently represented the team at the Magnetizing KC symposium where they were able to learn and share best practices of nursing excellence. It said other greater Kansas City magnet nursing professionals were also in attendance.

The health network noted that Ashley Florez, MSN, RN, and Yvonne Hartner, BSN, RN, discussed the Enhanced Primary Care program during the first session. It said other presentations also offered insights into nursing innovations, new knowledge and Magnet practices.

Stormont Vail said it also had two poster presentations at the symposium that highlight Magnet professionals who have developed new programs, created innovative techniques or remastered existing processes to achieve excellence.

The health network indicated that Jordan Christenson, BSN, RN, and Chelsey Rake, BSN, RN, displayed a poster on Discharge Lounge Workflow Improvement and Kim Dick, BSN, RN, and Melinda Theis, MSN, RNC-OB, showcased the Enhanced Recovery After Cesarian Section practice.

Stormont Vail said it is proud to be recognized as a Magnet organization. It said it takes the entire team to achieve the distinction of excellence and quality.

Magnet Recognition indicates education and development through every stage of the career, leading to greater autonomy at the bedside.

For more information about Stormont Vail Health, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.