State leaders to welcome new K-State President at inauguration event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State Treasurer Lynn Rogers and other state leaders will help welcome and inaugurate new K-State President Richard Linton.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Friday, Sept. 2, he will attend the inauguration of Kansas State University’s new president Richard H. Linton.

“Incoming President Linton will do great things for K-State,” Treasurer Rogers said. “I look forward to seeing how he continues to serve in his new role.”

Rogers noted that Linton officially stepped into the role in February. He said he will join other state officials in formally welcoming Linton to his role at the event.

“Having good leadership in our educational institutions builds an education system that provides support to our economy through well-educated graduates,” Rogers said. “Post Secondary Education is vital to providing Kansans with pathways to becoming productive employees and small business owners.”

Rogers also indicated that students who are seeking ways to help finance their attendance at K-State and other institutions in Kansas could benefit from the scholarship search engine Scholarship on the treasurer’s website. The engine is free to use and connects students with scholarships they can apply for as they pursue higher education.

For more information about Scholarshop, click HERE.

