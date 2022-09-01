State Board of Canvassers certifies State election results

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Board of Canvassers certified the results from the State’s Primary Election.

Secretary of State Scott Schawb, along with Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt, finished certifying those results around 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

The Secretary of State’s Office said 939,371 ballots were cast in the primary, accounting for 48 percent of Kansas voters.

103,260 ballots were sent by mail, 215,854 were cast early in-person, and 620,257 were cast on August 2nd.

