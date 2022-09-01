Sports betting in Kansas begins September 1st, what you need to know

A sports betting soft launch will start September 1st in Kansas
By Reina Flores
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting September 1st, Kansas will officially become the 32nd state to have legal sports betting.

Jill Dorson, Managing Editor of SportsHandle, says this is a good opportunity for both the state of Kansas and its consumers.

“For Kansas to capture some revenue because people aren’t betting offshore. So, they can get the tax revenue and then the consumers it’s a good opportunity for them to bet in a safe environment where they are sure they are going to get paid,” said Dorson.

According to Dorson, Kansas was the second fastest state to go from legal to live betting.

“This happens when the state going live has an existing casino infrastructure which Kansas does. The Kansas Lottery and Kansas Racing and Gaming have good relationships and long relationships with the four existing casinos in the state,” she explained.

In Kansas, the casinos are partnering with a total of six digital platforms: Barstool Sports, Bet MGM, Fanduel, Caesars, Points BET and Draftkings.

Hollywood Casino near the Kansas Speedway will also be going live in-person.

Dorson says before you gamble, it’s important to know what you’re getting into.

“Educate yourself would be the most important one, in terms of how you want to bet and what you want to bet on. Also about the operators, there is going to be six in Kansas and each operator has a specialty or something that they do well or differently than someone else, so just know what you’re getting into to start off with.”

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office told 13 NEWS, so far, it’s reviewed 24 of the 53 regulations proposed by the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission.

They say all require some revision, but told us the process won’t affect the launch.

