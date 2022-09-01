Shawnee Co. celebrates milestone in trail connection project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation celebrated an ending - and a beginning - on its trail projects.

Topeka and Shawnee Co. officials cut the ribbon Thursday on the Deer Creek Trail extension. The path stretches from SE 10th St. to SE 25th at Dornwood Park.

Members of the Kaw Valley Bicycle Club and Topeka Community Cycle Project hopped on to pedal down the new stretch of trail, while the officials continued festivities with a groundbreaking on the final two-thirds of a mile section. It will run through Robinson Park to SE 29th.

When done, people will be able to bike, hike or run from SW 29th and McClure along the 8.5 mile Shunga Trail, then take the Deer Creek Trail 4.36 miles to SE 29th, where a short downhill puts them on the -- and on the 7-mile trail around Lake Shawnee.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec director Tim Laurent said the trails not only are good for recreation and exercise, it’s also a way for people to commute by bicycle or walking.

“It really in my mind brings the community together,” he said. “It’s the kind of thing that people look for when they want to move to a community, so it’s adding families and businesses to Shawnee County and Topeka, and then, once they’re here, it’s a reason for them to stick around.”

The trails are funded through a Transportation Alternatives Grant from the state, with a county match. Construction on the final stretch is being scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.