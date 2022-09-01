Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of three Topekans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant led to the arrest of three Topekans Wednesday afternoon.
Members of the Topeka Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a warrant in the 2700 block of SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation. Officers located cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia at the scene.
As a result of the investigation, James Booker Sr., 61, Larry Hines, 71, and Dezaray West, 24, all of Topeka were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
James Booker Sr.:
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana
Larry Hines:
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Dezaray West:
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of marijuana
