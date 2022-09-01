RCPD searches for man who committed ATM robbery at gunpoint

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for a man who robbed another man at gunpoint at a Manhattan ATM.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 600 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated robbery.

When officials arrived, they said a 30-year-old man reported a male suspect that he knew robbed him at gunpoint of $450 cash after a withdrawal at the Navy Federal Credit Union ATM.

RCPD has not released the name of the suspect.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

