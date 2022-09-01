Ralph’s Retirement: Looking back at Ralph Hipp’s 30 years at WIBW

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legendary 13 NEWS Anchor Ralph Hipp’s broadcast career officially comes to an end this week.

Hipp’s final show will be Friday’s 6 p.m. newscast, capping 30 years as WIBW’s evening news anchor and 48-years as a broadcast journalist.

Each night this week on 13 NEWS at 6 p.m. we highlight memorable moments from Ralph’s time at 13 NEWS. Those clips are included below.

Ralph announced his retirement July 14th. On Aug. 25, WIBW News Director Jon Janes named Ralph’s successor as 13 NEWS alum David Oilver.

Ralph interviews then President Bill Clinton in Troy, North Carolina in 1994 ahead of Clinton's trip to Kansas.

Ralph looks back at his 2010 feature on the Topeka Zoo's amazing efforts to help Hope the Giraffe recover from a life threatening birth defect.

Gorbechev visited Kansas State University in 2005 to deliver a Landon Lecture.

