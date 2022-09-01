Ralph’s Retirement: Looking back at Ralph Hipp’s 30 years at WIBW
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legendary 13 NEWS Anchor Ralph Hipp’s broadcast career officially comes to an end this week.
Hipp’s final show will be Friday’s 6 p.m. newscast, capping 30 years as WIBW’s evening news anchor and 48-years as a broadcast journalist.
Each night this week on 13 NEWS at 6 p.m. we highlight memorable moments from Ralph’s time at 13 NEWS. Those clips are included below.
Ralph announced his retirement July 14th. On Aug. 25, WIBW News Director Jon Janes named Ralph’s successor as 13 NEWS alum David Oilver.
