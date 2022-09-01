Public lands for dove hunting open for season in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public lands for dove hunting have opened for the season in Kansas after an extreme drought period left officials feeling uncertain.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Thursday, Sept. 1, that the 2022 Kansas dove hunting season has officially begun and quality public hunting opportunities await at more than 90 locations managed specifically for the sport.

While drought events earlier in the year significantly impacted the spring planting season throughout the Sunflower State, KDWP said its public land managers have once again gone above and beyond to provide the best wildlife habitat for public enjoyment.

KDWP said this includes crops of sunflowers, milo and wheat stubble that are sure to attract a vast number of fast-flying quarry.

The Department noted that hunters could also increase their odds this year by:

Checking latest reports for specific wildlife areas they are interested in, or calling the wildlife area office for the most up-to-date information.

Ensuring only non-toxic shot is used on public lands and making sure shotguns are plugged and incapable of holding more than three shells at a time.

Downloading the Go Outdoors Kansas mobile app, which gives hunters instant access to their license and permits purchases, current regulations, and public lands check-in-check-out systems.

KDWP said the 2022 dove season in Kansas runs from Sept. 1 to Nov. 29, during which time hunters may bag mourning, white-winged, Eurasian collared and ringed turtle doves. After the season closes, it said only Eurasian collared and ringed turtle doves can be hunted.

The Department noted that hunters can keep a daily bag limit of up to 15 doves total, which can be mourning and white-winged doves in any combination. There is no limit on Eurasian collared or ringed turtle doves, but any taken in addition to the mourning and white-winged dove daily limit must have a fully-feathered wing attached for identification while in transport. The possession limit for dove is 45.

Lastly, KDWP said hunters should keep in mind that migratory doves can only be taken while in flight.

For a complete list of publicly-accessible dove fields open this season, click HERE.

