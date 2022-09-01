Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka

One person was found shot to death in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. in Topeka Thursday...
One person was found shot to death in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. in Topeka Thursday morning, Sept. 1.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an early-morning homicide in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. with reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 8:30 a.m., detectives remain on the scene investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the crime should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

