Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an early-morning homicide in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. with reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 8:30 a.m., detectives remain on the scene investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the crime should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

