Pepper spray used on ‘unruly crowd of students’ at Southeast High School

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools confirmed pepper spray was used during an incident on Aug. 31 at Southeast High School.

“Yesterday there was an incident where students became unruly and wouldn’t comply with directions from adults. Pepper spray had to be used as a last resort to help get the situation under control. No students were severely injured,” said Susan Arensmen, a spokesperson for the district.

Arensman said a school security officer used the pepper spray and no students were directly sprayed. She said there were no serious injuries and no one was taken to the hospital. She said pepper spray is rarely used.

Southeast High School principal Ben Mitchell sent the following letter to parents via Parent Link: SEHS Parents,This is Mr. Mitchell the principal at SEHS. I am sending you a Parent Link to inform you that we had to use pepper spray to disperse an unruly crowd of students. When situations get where we cannot get students to comply and the learning environment is deemed unsafe we may have to resort to these measures. If you have any questions please feel free to call, email, or schedule an appointment with me. My door is always open. Have a good night and thank you.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
A Missouri teen had the birthday of a lifetime, but it didn’t start that way... “He just...
Home run ball taken from teen celebrating birthday at Royals game
Brandi Snyder
Americus woman charged with producing, possessing, distributing child porn
One person was found shot to death in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. in Topeka Thursday...
Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka
Bertrand Wheaton
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery

Latest News

Topeka and Shawnee Co. officials cut the ribbon the Deer Creek Trail extension.
Shawnee Co. celebrates milestone in trail connection project
Topeka and Shawnee Co. officials cut the ribbon Thursday, Sept. 1 on the Deer Creek Trail...
Shawnee Co. celebrates milestone in trail connection project
4th & Kansas Ave. in Downtown Topeka
Bicyclist hit by truck killed at Downtown Topeka intersection
Dana Chandler
Hung jury declared in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
FILE
Public lands for dove hunting open for season in Kansas