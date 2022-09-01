Overland Park police investigating attempted kidnapping

Generic.
Generic.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A girl is safe tonight but the police are investigating after someone tried to kidnap her on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the 9100 block of Robinson Street.

The girl, whose age is unknown, said the suspect physically tried to get her into his vehicle. She was able to get away, however.

The suspect is described only as a white male who is between 16 and 20 years old. He was bald and driving a red Jeep with an open top. A photo of the suspect is not available.

Officers are still investigating.

If you have information that can help, you are asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
A Missouri teen had the birthday of a lifetime, but it didn’t start that way... “He just...
Home run ball taken from teen celebrating birthday at Royals game
Brandi Snyder
Americus woman charged with producing, possessing, distributing child porn
Bertrand Wheaton
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery
Michael Stroede is wanted for escaping the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning

Latest News

FILE
One pronounced dead after rollover crash in rural Crawford Co.
FILE
Douglas Co. DA’s Office reiterates criminal process as LPD videos circulate
Low chances for rain today and Friday night otherwise dry and highs in the 80s and 90s
More clouds today but still hot
Junction City football prepares for the 2022 season
Kansas Prep Zone: Junction City
LAWRENCE, KS - October 23, 2021 - safety Kenny Logan Jr. #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the...
KU announces new gameday experiences