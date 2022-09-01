One pronounced dead after rollover crash in rural Crawford Co.

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been pronounced dead after a rollover crash in rural Crawford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, emergency crews were called to an area of Crawford Co. about 2.5 miles north of K-126 and .5 miles south of E 570th. Ave.

When officials arrived, they said they found a vehicle had been headed south on S 200th St. when it left the roadway, hit a culvert and flipped.

At least one person has been pronounced dead, however, KHP has not yet released their identity or the type of vehicle involved in the accident.

