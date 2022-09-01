NASA captures first-ever direct image of planet outside our solar system

The James Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet.
The James Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet.(NASA.gov)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA’s newest telescope has captured its first image of a planet outside our solar system.

These are known as exoplanets, and the one pictured is called HIP 65426B.

The planet is known as a gas giant and has six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter. It’s also an interstellar baby at only 15 to 20 million years old.

In comparison, Earth has been around for 4.5 billion years.

The James Webb Space Telescope captured four images, representing how the planet appears in four different bands of infrared light.

Scientists have known about the exoplanet, which is some 385 light years away, since 2017.

The new observation provides details like a water signature and evidence of carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.

The Hubble telescope was the first device to capture direct images of exoplanets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
A Missouri teen had the birthday of a lifetime, but it didn’t start that way... “He just...
Home run ball taken from teen celebrating birthday at Royals game
Brandi Snyder
Americus woman charged with producing, possessing, distributing child porn
One person was found shot to death in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. in Topeka Thursday...
Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka
Bertrand Wheaton
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
R. Kelly’s lawyers start defense; he says he won’t testify
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden, who largely avoided even referring to...
Biden’s prime-time speech: Trumpism threatens democracy
Live at Five
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
CDC recommends updated COVID vaccine boosters