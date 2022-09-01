Lenora woman sent to hospital after SUV t-boned by semi-truck

LENORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lenora woman is in the hospital after her SUV was t-boned by a semi-truck that failed to yield the right of way.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Washington Ave. and Sixth St. in Lenora with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2003 FRHT semi-truck driven by Larry E. Radcliffe, 67, of Hill City, had been southbound on Sixth St. while a 2005 GMC Canyon driven by Peggy S. Ninemire, 59, of Lenora, had been headed east on W Washington Ave.

KHP noted that Radcliffe failed to yield the right of way to Ninemire. The semi-truck ended up hotting the SUV on the driver’s side.

The log indicates that the collision sent Ninemire to the Norton Co. Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.