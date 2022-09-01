Lenora woman sent to hospital after SUV t-boned by semi-truck

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LENORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lenora woman is in the hospital after her SUV was t-boned by a semi-truck that failed to yield the right of way.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Washington Ave. and Sixth St. in Lenora with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2003 FRHT semi-truck driven by Larry E. Radcliffe, 67, of Hill City, had been southbound on Sixth St. while a 2005 GMC Canyon driven by Peggy S. Ninemire, 59, of Lenora, had been headed east on W Washington Ave.

KHP noted that Radcliffe failed to yield the right of way to Ninemire. The semi-truck ended up hotting the SUV on the driver’s side.

The log indicates that the collision sent Ninemire to the Norton Co. Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

