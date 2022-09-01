Lansing inmate back behind bars after 2-day escape

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The inmate who walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday is back in custody after his 2-day escape.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Thursday, Sept. 1, minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede was apprehended.

KDOC said Stroede was arrested Thursday morning by the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department on his escape warrant. He was arrested without incident.

The Department noted that Stroede had been placed on escape status after he walked away from the minimum-security unit at the Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Stroede had been serving a 111-month - 9.25 year - prison sentence for a drug conviction in Rice Co. in 2021. He also has several prior convictions dating back to 1999.

KDOC indicated that no other details would be released as the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.