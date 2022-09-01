Lansing inmate back behind bars after 2-day escape

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced 43-year-old Michael Stroede “walked away from...
The Kansas Department of Corrections announced 43-year-old Michael Stroede “walked away from Lansing Correctional” at 11:05 a.m.(KDOC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The inmate who walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday is back in custody after his 2-day escape.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Thursday, Sept. 1, minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede was apprehended.

KDOC said Stroede was arrested Thursday morning by the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department on his escape warrant. He was arrested without incident.

The Department noted that Stroede had been placed on escape status after he walked away from the minimum-security unit at the Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Stroede had been serving a 111-month - 9.25 year - prison sentence for a drug conviction in Rice Co. in 2021. He also has several prior convictions dating back to 1999.

KDOC indicated that no other details would be released as the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
A Missouri teen had the birthday of a lifetime, but it didn’t start that way... “He just...
Home run ball taken from teen celebrating birthday at Royals game
Brandi Snyder
Americus woman charged with producing, possessing, distributing child porn
Bertrand Wheaton
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery
Michael Stroede is wanted for escaping the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning

Latest News

1100 SW Lincoln homicide investigation.
Homicide on SW Lincoln St.
File
Westbound I-70 in Downtown Topeka reopens
An illegal bait pile on Fort Riley
Fort Riley Game Wardens search for those responsible for illegal bait piles
Shawnee Co. Courthouse
Jury resumes deliberations in Day 17 of Dana Chandler double-murder retrial