KU’s Kyron Johnson makes Eagles’ 53 man roster

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU linebacker Kyron Johnson has officially made the Eagles’ 53 man roster ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Johnson was drafted by Philadelphia in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and has since shown a strong performance for the Eagles. Strong enough to make the team.

In his 2021 season at KU, Johnson finished as an All-Big 12 Second Team selection, leading the team with 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He also forced four fumbles and recovered a team-high two fumbles.

Johnson and the Eagles will start the season in Detroit against the Lions on Sunday, September 11 at 12:00 p.m.

