KU’s Kyron Johnson makes Eagles’ 53 man roster

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU linebacker Kyron Johnson has officially made the Eagles’ 53 man roster ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Johnson was drafted by Philadelphia in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and has since shown a strong performance for the Eagles. Strong enough to make the team.

In his 2021 season at KU, Johnson finished as an All-Big 12 Second Team selection, leading the team with 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He also forced four fumbles and recovered a team-high two fumbles.

Johnson and the Eagles will start the season in Detroit against the Lions on Sunday, September 11 at 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3305 SE Minnesota Ave.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
Margaret Thomas
Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight
USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
Michael Stroede is wanted for escaping the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning
Ricardo Ramirez
Inmate serving time for child sex crimes dies behind bars

Latest News

FILE
FanDuel adds name to list of growing online sportsbooks in Kansas
2022 Perry-Lecompton football team
Kansas Prep Zone: Perry-Lecompton
DraftKings
DraftKings details launch of mobile sportsbook ahead of sports betting launch
Emporia State's Dalton Cowan
Seaman grad, Emporia State’s Dalton Cowan calls it a career