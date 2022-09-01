KU announces new gameday experiences

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Just two days ahead of the 2022 season opener in Lawrence, KU football has announced its new features for fans on its six at-home gamedays.

First, they unveiled the brand new Meritrust Touchdown Club Premium Area. It’s a 5,500 square foot structure in the south endzone of the stadium, providing fans with more options in a new and upgraded premium area to enjoy the game. It has five unique seating options, and each area comes with all-inclusive food and beverage, plus in-seat service. Some of the areas are sold out, but fans can purchase tickets in the seating area.

There will also be two live sideline hosts to raise the energy during the games.

Plus, the stadium will serve concessions happy hour. From 90 until 30 minutes to kickoff, this offer allows fans to get items like hot dogs, popcorn, nachos, and beverages (soda and beer) at a discounted price. The pricing is listed at select concession stands on the 1st level east and west concourses. They will be indicated by special signage.

Gameday on the Hill will return on Campanile Hill for every game this season. Entertainment ranges from local cover bands and DJ’s, to food trucks, and a new tailgating opportunity for fans. $20 will get fans entrance into the fan tailgate, a tent with food, TV’s and tailgate games. A cash bar will also be available.

They’ll also have giveaways for students. There will be a giveaway every game, and a free tailgating opportunity for students to attend for three home games this season. Those games being Tennessee Tech, Iowa State, and Texas. The first student giveaway will be 1,500 mesh jerseys from game sponsor the Kansas Lottery.

The Family Fun Zone on the practice field will also return, but with more interactive activities. These include inflatables, and will bring student-athlete interaction to the area with over KU teams in attendance each game.

Fans will now be allowed to leave the stadium and re-enter at certain gates. Those gates being 1, 3, 4, 8, 9, 18, and 26. Fans must have their tickets “scanned-out” when they exit and must have their ticket scanned and pass through the security screening process in order to regain entry. Re-entry will only be allowed starting with 5 minutes left in the 2nd quarter, and will end with 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter.

Fridays game against Tennessee Tech will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at David Booth Memorial Stadium.

