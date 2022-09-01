Kansas State Fair unveils 3 new food options

FILE - Kansas State Fair
FILE - Kansas State Fair(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Fair time is always the best time to try new and interesting foods.

The Kansas State Fair announced three new offerings this year - Burnt End Burgers (at the Original Beer Garden), Waffle Cheese Curds with syrup (at the Original Beer Garden) and OMG Chicken Sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup (at Chicken City).

You can check out the new fair food for a reasonable price on Tasty Tuesday. Many food vendors will be offering sample sizes on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for just $2. A flyer of participating vendors will be available at the front gate.

The Kansas State Fair kicks off on Friday, Sept. 9, and runs for 10 days. You can find details on entry fees and other daily deals, here: https://www.kansasstatefair.com/

