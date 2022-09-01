Kansas Prep Zone: Junction City

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City kicks off their 2022 campaign, looking to improve from an already impressive season in 2021.

The Blue Jays went 8-2 on that campaign, losing only one regular season game to Manhattan. They’ve lost a decent amount of seniors, but head coach Randall Zimmerman is already impressed with the senior leadership he’s seen from this team.

“Football’s such a momentum thing. It’s a momentum thing in quarters and halves, games. It’s a momentum thing in seasons even,” said Coach Zimmerman. “We need to get started right, and our schedule’s very, very tough.”

Coach Zimmerman is also impressed with his defense, and is glad to have four of five returning offensive linemen, along with a decent amount of experience in the quarterback spot.

The Blue Jays know they’ve got a tough schedule, along with a lot of new players in offensive skill positions, but the team is confident in how different this 2022 team feels.

“This summer we started a lot earlier, being together as a team. A lot of team bonding, stuff like that,” said tight end Logan Nabus. “I think it’s all gonna be about working together as a team, and that’s something that we didn’t execute very well last year.”

Junction City opens the season away against Hays on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

