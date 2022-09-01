Kansas extends Lance Leipold for another year

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU football head coach Lance Leipold has been under the helm for just one season, but the Jayhawks are liking what they’re seeing.

Sources: Kansas has extended the contract of coach Lance Leipold by one year. The additional year covers the 2027 season and is indicative of the school’s commitment to football and appreciation of Leipold’s work changing the program’s trajectory. https://t.co/zCIxkXAbOJ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 1, 2022

Leipold signed a one year extension through the 2027 football season, and he’ll make $3.5 million in the final year of the deal according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Leipold signed a six-year contract with KU and in his first season, Leipold went 2-10 but progress was made, like beating Texas.

