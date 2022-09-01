Kansas extends Lance Leipold for another year

Lance Leipold
Lance Leipold(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU football head coach Lance Leipold has been under the helm for just one season, but the Jayhawks are liking what they’re seeing.

Leipold signed a one year extension through the 2027 football season, and he’ll make $3.5 million in the final year of the deal according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Leipold signed a six-year contract with KU and in his first season, Leipold went 2-10 but progress was made, like beating Texas.

