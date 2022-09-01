K-State Holds First Community Visit

By Joseph Robben
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The new Kansas State University presidential community visit initiative kicked off with the first community visit today in the Flint Hills region of Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary counties.

At the community open forum, K-State President Richard Linton and K-State students, Kady Legge and Mark Estares, hosted a dialogue about university and community connections and the student experience. A focus will be on the future of enhancing the successful partnerships and relationships with communities that comprise the Flint Hills region.

The new presidential community visit initiative focuses on the people of Kansas and their communities. Every academic year, K-State will visit nine communities throughout the state to listen and learn from the Kansans who live there. ”We will look at the county that were going to be in and then all the counties that touch it relative to an outreach by extension, really to be able to identify those potential partners,” said Linton.

Executive Vice President and Provost, Charles Taber, wanted to let the students have a big part of these community visits and events because they are the ones who make this campus special. “This is not strictly speaking of a recruitment event though, this is really an opportunity to engage the community about the opportunities at k-state,” said Taber.

